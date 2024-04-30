Stellar Blade allows Eve to change her outfit, giving the players the power to change her appearance to their liking. In this guide, we will show you all of the outfits (Nano Suits) that Eve has in Stellar Blade, as well as how to unlock them.
Stellar Blade Eve Outfit (Nano Suits) Unlock Guide
First off, what are the Outfits or Nano Suits in Stellar Blade? As mentioned above, outfits can be used to change Eve’s appearance in Stellar Blade. As such, these outfits are purely cosmetic, except the Skin Suit, which disables the player’s Shields.
There are a total of 74 Outfits that players can unlock in Stellar Blade. Of these 74, 40 are obtainable during the player’s first run, while the rest are obtainable in New Game +. We will first go through the outfits obtainable in the player’s first run in Stellar Blade, then the ones obtainable in New Game +
Stellar Blade First Playthrough Outfits
Skin Suit
This skin is unlocked by default. To equip it, players must unequip their currently equipped outfits. Equipping this outfit will disable Eve’s Shield.
Planet Diving Suit (7th)
This skin is unlocked by default. The player automatically unlocks this outfit when the game starts.
Black Full Dress
This outfit can be bought from Lyle’s General Store after the player has completed the quest Stolen Treasure. The outfit costs 4 Vitcoins, and requires Level 2 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Black Pearl
The Black Pearl outfit is available after the player gathers all 49 cans scattered throughout Stellar Blade. Once the player has found all 49 cans, they must go to the Can Shelf in Xion and claim the outfit.
Black Rose
Players can unlock this outfit once they reach the Raphael Space Center in Stellar Blade. In the main hall of the facility, there is a door located in the far-right of the room. Entering it will trigger a laser trap. Once players make their way through the lasers and disable the traps, they will find the Black Rose outfit.
Black Wave
The Black Wave outfit is located in the Great Desert, in the abandoned city block south of the Buried Ruins. Move the yellow container near a wall with handholds, and make your way up and across to another building. The Black Wave outfit is located on the building’s roof.
Blue Monsoon
The Blue Monsoon outfit is available during the Precious Treasure quest from the Bulletin Board. Accept the quest, then make your way to the overpass that’s marked for the quest. Make your way on it, then shoot the barrels near the school bus to make it drop. Cross to the other side and you will find the chest containing this outfit.
Cyber Magician
The Cyber Magician outfit is available in the Wasteland Basin, located in the Wasteland. Players will need to solve the puzzle connected to a chest with the number 10 on it. Complete the puzzle, and players will be able to get the outfit after opening the chest.
Once the player has received the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Cybernetic Dress
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. The outfit costs 8 Vitcoins, and requires Level 3 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Cybernetic Bondage
The Cybernetic Bondage is found in a chest at the bottom of the Oasis Lake in the Great Desert. Players must first find the password for the chest, located near the southwest section of the map. Players must climb a tower using the various floating drones to climb the tower and swing to a nearby ledge. The corpse located there holds the password.
Daily Biker
This outfit can be bought from Lyle’s General Store after the player has completed the quest Stolen Treasure. The outfit costs 4 Vitcoins, and requires Level 2 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Daily Denim
This outfit can be bought from Lyle’s General Store after the player has completed the quest Stolen Treasure. The outfit costs 4 Vitcoins, and requires Level 3 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Daily Force
The Daily Force outfit can be found when players go to Matrix 11 in Stellar Blade. Head over to the Rotten Labyrinth and bypass the Fusion Cell door that leads to an abandoned survivor camp. Go to the second floor, which contains this outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Daily Knitted Dress
The Daily Knitted Dress is located in Matrix 11. After the Skull enemies are introduced, defeat them and go to the crate inside one of the nearby trains. The dress contains the outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Daily Mascot
The Daily Mascot Outfit is located in Matrix 11, in the Underground Sewer area. While looking for the Fusion Cell, players will find themselves attacked by Naytibas hiding in the walls. Defeat them, and head inside the holes they made. The outfit can be found inside.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Daily Sailor
Located in the Great Desert, players must go north of the Twin Rocks camp. There, players will find a ruined building with marked ledges. Reposition the nearby metal crate to be able to reach said ledges, and make your way through it to find the chest that contains the outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Fluffy Bear
To obtain this outfit, the player must finish the Stellar Blade side quest Memories in the Doll. This requires the player to return to the camp in Matrix 11 and interact with the teddy bear on a swing.
Holiday Rabbit
To unlock this outfit, the player must head towards the Junkshop where the player first meets D1G-g2r. Then, follow the winding path south to an area guarded by a Corrypter Naytiba. Defeat it, and the player will see a chest that contains the outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Junk Mechanic
This outfit can be bought from Lyle’s General Store after the player has completed the quest Stolen Treasure. The outfit costs 4 Vitcoins, and requires Level 3 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Keyhole Dress
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. The outfit costs 8 Vitcoins, and requires Level 3 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
La Vie en Rose
Players will be rewarded with this dress upon completion of the Recruit Passcode Specialist quest from the Bulletin Board. This quest requires the player to explore various locations to unlock the password for a crate located in the south-west portion of the Wasteland.
Upon unlocking the quest, players will find the La Vie en Rose outfit inside.
Motivation
Motivation is located in Eidos 9. Ride the roller coaster at the back of the factory until you reach a junction. There will be a submerged building nearby with only the roof visible. Go to this rooftop and open the chest for the Motivation outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Moutan Peony
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. The outfit costs 10 Vitcoins, and requires Level 3 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Ocean Maid
The Ocean Maid outfit can be unlocked once players have caught all 25 fish in Stellar Blade. Upon completing the Fishing Codex, return to Clyde in the Great Desert Oasis. He will reward the player with the Ocean Maid outfit.
Orca Engineer
The Orca Engineer outfit can be found in Spire 4. After defeating Belial, head to the camp and scan the area. You will notice a chest nearby. Jump over the edge and walk on the pipes to reach the area and get the outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Orca Exploration Suit
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. The outfit costs 6 Vitcoins, and requires Level 2 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Photogenic
The Photogenic outfit is located in Spire 4. Upon defeating the Karakuri boss in the Prestige Lounge, head over to a nearby room that contains two chests. One of them contains the Photogenic outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Planet Diving Suit (2nd)
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. The outfit costs 3 Vitcoins, and requires Level 2 Affinity with the store to be buyable.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Planet Diving Suit (3rd)
This outfit is located inside of Abyss Levoire. Inside the Closed Lobby is a door to the right that leads to a corridor. Follow this corridor to end up in a circular room, which will activate the laser traps inside. Defeat the enemies, and open the chest at the center of the room.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Planet Diving Suit (6th)
The Planet Diving Suit (6th) can be found in Eidos 9. Look for a marble building near a location with a lot of destroyed cars. Quickly swim across the water to reach the building. Climb up the building to reach the rooftop and unlock the outfit.
Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2
The Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2 is located in the monorail station near the submerged plaza. Ride the Monorail from Eidos 7 as per the story. Once the player has arrived in the next station, go down one of the stairs to find the crate that contains the outfit.
Prototype Planet Diving Suit
This outfit can be bought from Roxanne’s Shop in Xion. Unlike other outfits from Roxanne that require a certain affinity level to unlock, this one instead requires players to find the Planet Diving Suit (3rd) from Abyss Levoire. Once the player has done so, they can buy this outfit for 6 Vitcoins.
Once the player has bought the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Punk Top
This outfit is located in Eidos 9. Progress through the story normally until you exit the parking tower. Once in the freeway, look for a “Sunset” sign. Once you do, go to the walkway and go toward the lower side of the parking tower. You will find a chest there that contains this outfit.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Racer’s High
Head over to the Solar Tower in the Wasteland and start heading North. You should reach a cliffside path with ledges. Scan the area and follow the path that leads to a nearby chest.
Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Red Passion
The Red Passion outfit can be found in the Construction Area in Eidos 7. Instead of creating a bridge with the crane, use the metal bars to destroy the walls on either side of the doorway. The area that opens up on the right contains the chest that has this outfit.
Sky Ace
To unlock this outfit, players must finish the side quest “Encounter”. They will immediately grant the player access to the outfit.
Sporty Yellow
Accept the Life of the Scavengers side quest from Cyrus, a masked man inside the bar in Xion. He will give you the quest “Life of the Scavengers”, which has the player heading down to the Forbidden Zone in the Wasteland. Once at the bottom, the player will have to face off against a powered-up Brute.
Defeat the Brute, and head down the tunnel. There is a chest there that contains the Sporty Yellow outfit. Once the player has obtained the outfit, they must then craft it at any Repair Consoles using the following items:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
Stargazer Suit
To unlock the Stargazer Suit outfit, players must have bought the Digital Deluxe edition of Stellar Blade. Afterward, the player must progress through the game until they reach Xion for the first time. There should be a chest nearby that contains the Stargazer Suit for Eve.
Wasteland Adventurer
Players must accept the Oblivion side quest. This allows the player to drain the water in the Eidos 7 Plaza, granting access to the lower area. Explore that area, particularly the ledge opposite of the shops. There is a chest here that contains the Wasteland Adventurer outfit.
Stellar Blade New Game + Outfits
Most of the New Game + Outfits are alternate versions of the skins that are obtainable in the player’s first playthrough of Stellar Blade. For example, the Autonetic Bondage outfit is an alternative version of the Cybernetic Bondage Skin, Air Ace is an alternate version of Sky Ace, and so on.
Of course, there are exceptions to this rule. The Raven Suit, for example, will be given to the player for free upon starting a New Game + save in Stellar Blade. Red Pearl, on the other hand, can be bought from Lyle if the player succeeds in getting all 49 cans in their previous playthrough.
Crew Style is another Outfit that players can only find in New Game +. It is located in the south-east part of the Wasteland, which requires the player to navigate the terrain to find.
As for the other Stellar Blade outfits, obtaining them requires the player to fulfill the exact same unlock requirements as their first playthrough counterparts:
- Air Ace: Sky Ace
- Angelic Rose: Black Rose
- Autonetic Bondage: Cybernetic Bondage
- Comfort Force: Daily Force
- Comfort Knitted Dress: Daily Knitted Dress
- Comfort Mascot: Daily Mascot
- Comfort Sailor: Daily Sailor
- Cyber Trickster: Cyber Magician
- Cybernetic Suit: Cybernetic Dress
- Emerald Passion: Red Passion
- FourSeconds Biker: Daily Biker
- FourSeconds Denim: Daily Denim
- Holiday Bunny: Holiday Rabbit
- Junk Engineer: Junk mechanic
- Keyhole Suit: Keyhole Dress
- Orca Pathfinder: Orca Exploration Suit
- Orca Techie: Orca Engineer
- Pink Bear: Fluffy Bear
- Planet Diving Suit (2nd) V2: Planet Diving Suit (2nd)
- Planet Diving Suit (3rd) V2: Planet Diving Suit (3rd)
- Planet Diving Suit (6th) V2: Planet Diving Suit (6th)
- Planet Diving Suit (7th) V3: Planet DIving Suit (7th) V2
- Prototype Planet Diving Suit V2: Prototype Planet Diving Suit
- Punk Style: Punk Top
- Resonance: Motivation
- Speeder’s High: Racer’s High
- Sporty Energy: Sporty Yellow
- Telegenic: Photogenic
- Wasteland Explorer: Wasteland Adventurer
- White Full Dress: Black Full Dress
- White Monsoon: Blue Monsoon
- Wild Wave: Black Wave
That’s all for our guide on how to unlock the various Outfits and Nano Suits in Stellar Blade. Stellar Blade is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.
