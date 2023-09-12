Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has opened up on his client's future with Juventus. The 2018 World Cup winner has been provisionally suspended from playing due to an anti-doping offense. After a 3-0 win against Udinese on August 20, Pogba returned a test of elevated levels of testosterone.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute by manager Max Allegri. However, the Frenchman completed a random post-match drug test, which showed high levels of testosterone. If the World Cup winner is found guilty, he could be suspended from playing football for the next two to four years.

Juventus have issued a statement regarding their stance on Pogba. They stated, “Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps.”

Now, Pimenta has said, “We’re waiting for the counter-analysis, and we can’t say anything now. For sure, Pogba never wanted to bend the rules — I can guarantee that”

Pogba has been a clean player throughout his career and has always taken suspensions on the chin. We can expect the same if he gets banned by this outcome. However, it is another bad chapter in the history of the player, who was once the most expensive player in the world.

Pogba returned to Juventus from Manchester United last summer. However, his season was plagued with injuries, which put him on the sidelines for the 2022 World Cup. Although France enjoyed a wonderful tournament in Qatar, they came second-best to Argentina in the final.