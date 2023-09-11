Another day, another problem for Paul Pogba.

The Juventus midfielder has barely stepped on the pitch for the Old Lady since reuniting with the club last summer, much in part due to numerous injury setbacks. And now, it appears the Frenchman could be facing repercussions after testing positive for high levels of testosterone, via EuroFoot. A second test must be done to determine if he has indeed failed the doping test or not.

Pogba limped off with another apparent injury last weekend in a win over Empoli, but it's not considered serious. He should be able to return to action once the international break concludes. However, this doping scandal may complicate things.

The Serie A and Juventus have yet to comment on the matter but you'd have to expect that will happen once the tests are confirmed. For what it's worth, the tests did take place after the first match of the campaign on August 20th, a 3-0 victory over Udinese. It was a random selection.

According to Mail Sport, Paul Pogba could face a two-year ban and potentially four if it's determined that he intentionally took a banned substance. Yikes. The former Manchester United man has played just 32 minutes this term.

Pogba also revealed in a recent interview with Al Jazeera that he considered retirement after the extortion saga, which involved his brother. Via ESPN:

“Money changes people. … It can break up a family,” he said. “It can create a war. Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: ‘I don't want to have money anymore. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me — not for the fame, not for the money.' Sometimes it's tough.”

Tough times for Paul Pogba and if he's found guilty, his career may very well be over.