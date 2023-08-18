Rapper Kanye West has reportedly granted his wife, Bianca Censori, a special power of attorney to oversee his private financial matters, according to Geo.TV. The move comes in the wake of an unofficial ceremony held in Beverly Hills just two months ago. The decision is said to have been influenced by Bianca's increasing involvement, particularly after West faced backlash for his anti-Semitic remarks.

These revelations have emerged from a source close to The Sun. Following West's controversial tweets targeting the Jewish community, he reportedly suffered a staggering loss of “$2 billion in a day,” with major brands like Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas swiftly cutting ties.

According to documents obtained by the US Sun, it was discovered that Bianca had been quietly granted a special power of attorney in March, specifically pertaining to financial management. This power of attorney was not as broad as a general one and focused on overseeing specific financial aspects.

The documents also revealed that Bianca played a role in the sale of one of Kanye's properties in Hidden Hills, which he had purchased for $4.5 million in 2021. Although initially intended for building a new home, the property's deed was transferred to another entity in Calabasas. As a result, Kanye West sold the property for $4.25 million.

Insiders have shed light on the motives behind this decision. The couple's connection is described as “deeper than surface level,” with some considering them a “married couple” already. An insider highlighted their strong bond, stating that they “complement each other in every way.” Observers note that the relationship seems to be growing stronger, emphasizing that Bianca's patience and care balance Kanye's prominent personality.