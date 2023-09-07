Kanye West is taking legal action against an Instagram page that he alleges has been leaking his music. The rapper filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a defendant listed as “Does” for releasing his songs on social media without permission, HipHopDX reports.

The Instagram account in question, known as DaUnreleasedGod, has reportedly been responsible for uploading footage of Kanye in the studio, along with several unreleased tracks. One of these tracks even features Rihanna and Pusha T.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kanye is uncertain about the identity of the person behind the Instagram page but believes that the individual worked with him in the past and signed a confidentiality agreement before gaining access to the unreleased tracks. He argues that the leaks violate those agreements.

Kanye states that he has suffered significant financial losses and damages due to these leaks. He claims that the leaks amount to the theft of a trade secret, as his musical compositions are distinctive, valuable, and carefully protected.

These illegitimate releases began in May and continued into August. Kanye West is now seeking a permanent injunction against those responsible for the leaks.

Kanye West has been making headlines for his legal battles recently, including disputes over his Donda album release. Despite these challenges, there are rumors he's making his musical comeback soon.

It remains to be seen how this legal offensive will impact his future music releases and whether it will lead to the identification of the leaker behind the Instagram account.