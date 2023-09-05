Kanye West and his partner, Bianca Censori, are reportedly facing a police investigation following a scandalous incident captured on camera during their vacation in Italy. The controversial couple was photographed engaging in a seemingly lewd act while on vacation, sparking outrage online, PageSix reports.

In the photos, Kanye West had his pants down, exposing his buttocks, while Censori's head nestled in his lap. This incident has only added to their already tumultuous stay in the country.

The scandal comes just a week after West garnered attention for flashing his bare buttocks while riding a river taxi in Venice, with a Yeezy employee beside him. Now, the watercraft's driver will receive questioning by the police regarding the incident.

According to a police source cited by the Daily Mail, the couple's intimate images prompted complaints from witnesses, leading to an investigation. They are getting investigated for acts contrary to public decency, an offense punishable by administrative sanctions.

Elisabetta Pesce, Venice's councilor for public security, expressed her disapproval, stating that the viral photographs displayed a “lack of respect” for the city.

As a result of the incident, West and Censori have reportedly received a ban from using the water taxi service in Venice.

A statement from the boat company accused a third party of obstructing the captain's view, making him “completely unaware” of the couple's activities while he was on the lookout for traffic. The company further distanced itself from the incident, stating that Mr. West and his wife would no longer be welcome on their boats.

Full video of Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori a lewd act on a boat in Venice pic.twitter.com/JHRD50UL1x — Boyz Bot (@Boyzbot1) September 5, 2023

The high-profile couple has been making headlines during their stay in Italy, with West's public nudity incident and Censori's provocative outfits garnering significant attention.