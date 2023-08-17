In his prime, Kemba Walker was one of the best point guards in the NBA. During the 2018-19 season, he ended up playing in all 82 games for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per game en route to making his third straight All-Star appearance. He went on to make his fourth and final All-Star appearance with the Boston Celtics the following season.

An electric scorer in the backcourt who is the Hornets' all-time leading scorer, Walker is no longer in the NBA, as he decided to sign a contract overseas with AS Monaco.

Due to his various injuries through the years and his inability to be effective with both the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks the last couple of seasons, there was no interest across the NBA in Walker. His overall production had declined on the offensive-end of the floor and now 33 years old, no team was willing to take a chance on an older player with a history of leg injuries.

This is what prompted Walker to embark on a new journey in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco, something he is very excited about given the opportunity in front of him.

“I hope I can help increase the notoriety of the EuroLeague,” Walker said after arriving to his new team, per EuroHoops.net. “To increase the style of play and just built it up more. It’s a big step. Something different. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity. I just want to play basketball and what better place to be than Monaco. It’s going to be fun times.”

With Monaco, Walker will team up with Mike James, Elie Okobo, Donta Hall, Jarron Blossomgame and Petr Cornelie, all of which played in the NBA over the last several years.

After 12 seasons in the NBA, it appears as if Walker's professional career will end overseas. In a total of 750 NBA games since the start of the 2011-12 season, Walker averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three-point range. A four-time All-Star and a member of the 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team, he will forever go down as one of the greatest players in Hornets history.