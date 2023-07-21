For a point in time, Kemba Walker was one of the most dynamic guards in the NBA, but unfortunately, injuries have found a way to ravage his career. Shortly after joining the Boston Celtics, knee injuries began to flare up with alarming frequency for Walker, and after a failed one-season stint with the New York Knicks, Walker played in just nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Teams across the league didn't seem to have much interest in bringing Walker onboard given all his injury concerns, which is tough to see, but makes sense. However, that didn't stop Walker from finding a new basketball home, although it will require him to go overseas to Europe to play with AS Monaco Basket in France's LNB Pro A league, rather than sticking around in the NBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's nice to see Walker find a landing spot to continue playing basketball, even if it isn't in the NBA. Walker has struggled to find any sort of consistent playing time over the past few seasons, so who knows, maybe he will be able to prove that he still could be helpful for an NBA team by landing extended minutes with his new team in France.

Walker isn't going to be the 20-point per game scorer he once was, but he still could prove to be a valuable presence for his new French team, whether he comes off the bench or starts. This is a bit of an unexpected move for Walker, but it will be interesting to see if he can find his form with Monaco.