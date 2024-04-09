Karter Knox, a Kentucky men’s basketball commit, has reopened his recruitment following the news of head coach John Calipari’s reported move from Kentucky to Arkansas.
Kevin Knox, father of five-star basketball prospect and UK commitment Karter Knox, confirmed on Monday via text message to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times that his son has reopened his recruitment in the aftermath of the significant Calipari news.
Depending on Kentucky's new head coach, Knox may reconsider his commitment, especially given his strong ties to Calipari as the younger brother of former Wildcat Kevin Knox II.
Possible landing spot for Karter Knox
Following the news of Calipari's departure from Lexington, Knox became the first of six Kentucky men’s basketball commits to reconsider his commitment. He initially chose Kentucky over other options like Louisville, USF, and potentially returning to Overtime Elite.
Knox's next destination depends largely on Kentucky's coaching hire. If the Wildcats secure an appealing replacement for Calipari, they might still be in contention. However, South Florida men’s basketball presents a strong lure, especially with his brother Kobe already playing there.
Under the guidance of promising coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF had an impressive 25-8 record in his debut season.
Knox holds a ranking of No. 19 overall and No. 6 among small forwards in the Class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite.
The 18-year-old has received offers from Auburn, Louisville, Arizona State, and several other schools. Additionally, he holds an offer from John Calipari's new team, Arkansas.
Karter Knox, the younger brother of NBA player Kevin Knox II, is a versatile wing scorer known for his three-range shooting ability, according to a scouting report by Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports. He compensates for his slightly smaller stature with long arms, a strong build, and good timing in different game situations. Knox is efficient inside the arc, with a soft touch and compact shooting form. He's also adept at attacking off the dribble, scoring in the mid-range, and punishing defenders in the post. While not the quickest laterally, his size and length make him effective defensively when he maintains focus.
Kentucky basketball's uncertain future
Kentucky currently boasts the No. 2 recruiting class for the Class of 2024, featuring talents like five-star center Jayden Quiantance. However, Calipari's exit might prompt some of these recruits to reconsider, starting with Knox reopening his recruitment and potentially leading to further departures from the Wildcats.
Calipari's departure from Kentucky comes following the Wildcats' surprising first-round upset to No. 14 Oakland in the NCAA Tournament. He's set to assume the head coaching position at Arkansas, succeeding Eric Musselman, who left for USC after five seasons. Reports suggest that Calipari's new contract will see him earn slightly less than the $8.5 million per year he made at Kentucky.
Kentucky is embarking on its first coaching search since 2009, marking the end of the Calipari era. The Wildcats are expected to pursue a high-profile replacement, potentially sparking widespread coaching changes across college basketball this offseason.
The Wildcats’ ability to make a significant hire could play a crucial role in retaining key recruits.