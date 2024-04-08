Who would have thought that one of Coach John Calipari's closest friends and a hot-handed shooter from Oakland would have ushered in a new era of Kentucky basketball? This move to start anew with Arkansas is shocking but not at all unexpected. After having an insanely talented squad with Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, the Wildcats could not make it past Jack Gohlke in the NCAA Tournament. So, a new head honcho will have to take over in Lexington. Will it be someone from the NBA, perhaps Brad Stevens or Billy Donovan? Maybe, Nate Oats, Mark Pope, Bruce Pearl, or Tommy Lloyd?
A new era for Kentucky
John Calipari is already finalizing a huge five-year deal to join Arkansas, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. This caps off a legendary run for Kentucky where he gave the program a national title, four Final Four appearances, and seven Elite Eights. Since he could not make it past the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth straight year, it was best to move on. Kentucky could not fire him, or else he'd be owed $33 million. So, the move was just to let him go to Arkansas without a buyout and move on.
Five names come into mind and have made their way into the minds of the Kentucky basketball faithful.
Scott Drew
The Baylor head coach has made his intentions of staying with the squad very clear. However, offers have come in from Louisville. Scott Drew's buyout of $4.5 million is definitely one of the cheapest at the moment and is also within Kentucky basketball's budget if they do pursue him. With a record of 23-10 in the last season and 445-243 throughout his Bears tenure, he comes with a lot of experience in crafting a great culture along with being great at creating identities for his squad on both sides of the floor.
Due to the amount of support and funding the Wildcats receive, he will be able to form a better roster through recruitment and the transfer portal. Certainly, a few calls from Kentucky might make his phone buzz all night after John Calipari moved to Arkansas.
Mark Pope
No one else knows the Kentucky basketball way more than Mark Pope. This alum has found some success at BYU and has notched some great nods during his time with Utah State. Not to mention, he already has a knack for bogging down blue bloods after dismantling the Kansas Jayhawks. They ended the season with a 23-11 win-loss record which leaves a lot to be desired but can be patched up with experience.
He does have a contract with BYU up until 2026-27 but a program like Kentucky might just be able to afford him. Moreover, the prospect of coming back to one's alma mater is always appealing for most coaches. If the Wildcats are looking for someone who understands the needs and wants of people in Lexington, he is that guy.
Bruce Pearl
Kentucky basketball is one of, if not the, greatest programs that produce NBA-caliber talent. All of that starts through recruitment. It just so happens that this is exactly the Auburn head coach's expertise. Chuma Okeke, Jabari Smith Jr., and Walker Kessler all thrived under Bruce Pearl's guidance in the Auburn basketball system. So, star talent is one box that he ticks off quite well.
Another factor is competitiveness. Bruce Pearl was able to lead Auburn to their first NCAA Tournament Final Four back in 2019 while also notching a number one ranking in the AP Poll in 2021-22. His $7 million buyout is affordable and worth discussing a call over for Kentucky.
Nate Oats
The Alabama head honcho has done great in developing his squad into a national title contender. But, Kentucky has an $18 million-sized headache to deal with if they are to buy him out. If the Wildcats do get over that hump, the next question would be Nate Oats' willingness. The biggest thing they can bank on is the looming departure of both Grant Nelson and Mark Sears because they are seniors.
Nate Oats fits in terms of development and having a winning culture. He operates well and makes deep runs despite having a roster filled with NBA aspirants. Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Kira Lewis, JD Davison, Herb Jones, and Josh Primo are all products of Oats' system. He can surely handle star talent.
Brad Stevens
Look, it's just not going to happen. The Boston Celtics are going to need Brad Stevens in the coming years because the contracts of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Jayson Tatum are going to skyrocket in value. While it's fun to fantasize about certain big names coming to Lexington, this front office and schematic mastermind just has little incentive to even answer a call from Kentucky.
The same goes for Billy Donovan and Jay Wright who both chose to leave college basketball to grow their careers.
So, who do you think ushers in the new brand of Kentucky basketball as John Calipari packs his bags for Arkansas?