Many college hoops fans are waiting to hear a statement from head coach John Calipari following the news he is jumping over to Arkansas. He is staying quiet right now, though, and is going about his day in the Bluegrass State, which is still his home for the time being.
The former national champion is not interested in breaking silence on the matter and is instead concentrating on some of his non-coaching responsibilities. WKYT (Kentucky local news) spotted Calipari outside with his dog and asked him if he wished to provide a comment on the Arkansas situation.
“No, I don't, I'm walking my dog right now,” he said while pushing a stroller, with his dog following closely behind, per Lee K. Howard. The Razorbacks will surely be happy to see that their new coach stays focused on the task at hand.
Calipari kept his composure and did not seem overly agitated. He simply declined to comment and pressed on ahead. There are probably some Wildcats fans who feel they are owed a response, but there are many others who have been waiting for this day. Though, they probably did not expect things to turn out quite like this.
Kentucky basketball must pivot after abrupt John Calipari exit
Coach Cal's seat was definitely getting hotter, but most assumed he would be given at least another season to restore the program to its former glory. A $33 million buyout made it difficult for the university to justify dismissing the legendary head coach. He resolved that issue himself by leaving on his own accord.
Could it be that Calipari saw the writing on the wall following another poor showing in the NCAA Tournament? Perhaps so, but the timing and opportunity had to be right for him to ditch Lexington.
Ohio State was reportedly a possible landing spot before the Buckeyes named Jake Diebler their full-time HC. The stars seemingly aligned when another SEC coach decided to go Hollywood. With Eric Musselman switching over to the Big Ten to lead USC, Arkansas turned its attention to rising candidates like Kansas State's Jerome Tang.
In the end, though, the school is poaching a Hall of Famer from its conference rival. This could be the fresh start both sides need as they keep trying to get their footing in this name, image and likeness era of college basketball. But that doesn't mean it will be a smooth transition.
The media frenzy will come at full force when John Calipari is formally introduced as Arkansas' new head coach, and again after Kentucky concludes its own search. In the meanwhile, the man who helped bring the Wildcats to a 2012 title and three additional Final Four appearances is apparently enjoying the calm before the storm.
Kentucky does not have much time to focus on John Calipari's exit
Just as Arkansas basketball had to quickly respond to Musselman's departure, the Wildcats must get to work on selecting the next face of their program. Big names will surface for a big job, but multiple intriguing options are already off the board. While Calipari was coveted all across the country when he came aboard in 2009, his successor might come with a question mark or two.
It takes an individual who possesses a great deal of fearlessness to occupy this role. The pressure to consistently produce in March can swallow up even a qualified candidate. Nate Oats could be a good fit, but acquiring him will not be cheap.
Roster turnover is also an issue that Kentucky must endure, as multiple players could easily join the man who recruited them. Although curiosity is running high in light of this John Calipari bombshell, Big Blue Nation has much to ponder about the team going forward. When an official statement is made, though, hopefully it gives everyone much-needed closure.