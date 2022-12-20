By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Tuesday morning, the Kentucky Wildcats found their new starting quarterback in NC State’s Devin Leary. The highly sought-after transfer portal quarterback opted to join Kentucky following Will Levis’s decision to go pro. Now, Kentucky has given him a new weapon in the backfield.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Vanderbilt running back Re’Mahn Davis took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to Kentucky. The soon-to-be fifth-year running back has one year of eligibility remaining.

Through his four collegiate seasons, Davis has been one of the more consistent running backs in the nation. He spent his first two seasons at Temple University, where he played in 16 total games. During that stretch, he totaled 1,259 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 271 carries. He added 27 receptions for 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Following two seasons at Temple, Davis then transferred to Vanderbilt. While he played in just three games in 2021, he turned in the best performance of his collegiate career in 2022.

Through 12 games, Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns. He added 29 receptions for 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

In total, Re’Mahn Davis has appeared in a total of 27 collegiate games. On the ground, he has rushed for 2,512 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also played a strong role through the air, totaling 61 receptions for 439 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With Will Levis headed to the NFL, many questioned what this Kentucky program could look like in 2023. The additions of Devin Leary and Re’Mahn Davis will keep this group in a position to be competitive once again. If all goes to plan, this unit could be even better than the Levis-led teams of recent years.