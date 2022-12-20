By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

With Kentucky football star quarterback Will Levis declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, that means the Wildcats will be looking to find a viable replacement for him. Well, it didn’t take long. Per On3 Sports, ex-NC State star Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky and be their QB1 next season.

In 2021, Leary was the only signal-caller in the nation to throw for a minimum of 35 touchdowns and five or fewer INTs. In 2022, he dealt with an upper-body injury, playing just six games. But, Leary still threw for 1,265 yards, 11 scores, and four interceptions while completing 61.1% of his passes. It’s hard to ignore what he brings to the table for Kentucky football, though. Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 passing touchdowns in four years for the Wolfpack.

On3 reported that he also visited Auburn but is set to join the Wildcats, where he’ll of course step in and be the immediate starter. Kentucky went just 3-5 this season in conference play and 7-5 overall. Leary has the experience and talent to be a star for the program before he likely heads to the next level. It’ll also be a good environment to showcase himself. The SEC is arguably the most competitive conference in the country.

Kentucky football will play in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on New Year’s Eve in Nashville, but Levis is sitting out that game to prepare for the draft. Running back Chris Rodriguez is doing the same. It’s still undecided who is going to start at QB. Nevertheless, they’re set for 2023. That’s good news.