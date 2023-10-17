Upon giving a performance at Oxford University, Kevin Spacey got a standing ovation.

Kevin Spacey's Oxford performance

After being found not guilty of his sexual assault charges in London, Spacey made one of, if not his first public appearance in the U.K. since. He appeared at Oxford University on Monday, October 16 and gave a performance as a part of a lecture on cancel culture.

He performed a five-minute scene from William Shakespeare's Timon of Athens. At the end of the performance, the room gave him a huge ovation.

Nearly six years ago, Spacey was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by Anthony Rapp. He was later sued in 2020. Over the summer of 2023, Spacey appeared in British court and denied the allegations. Finally, on July 26, the jury found him not guilty with three charges being dismissed. This resulted in Spacey losing a number of roles, including his leading one in the Netflix series, House of Cards.

Prior to all of the allegations and trials, Kevin Spacey was a decorated actor. He's a two-time Oscar winner for performances in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. Other notable roles including Seven (stylized as Se7en), L.A. Confidential, A Bug's Life, Horrible Bosses, and Baby Driver. His leading role in the aforementioned House of Cards was acclaimed. It landed him a bevy of Emmy nominations during his tenure.

His upcoming film, Control, just had its premiere cancelled. The film was dropped by a London theater due to Spacey's involvement in the project. Control is set for a December 15 release in both the U.S. and U.K.