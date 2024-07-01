Caroline Dolehide takes on Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Dolehide Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dolehide Gauff.

Coco Gauff does not come across as a player with the kind of game built to win Wimbledon. Why do we say that, given that Gauff has produced a terrific young career and has already won the U.S. Open title while making the French Open final a few years ago and going deep at the Australian Open (semifinals) earlier this year? We say this because at Wimbledon, the serve-and-forehand combination is that much more important for elite players. Wimbledon, being on grass, requires a more offensive game and more of an ability to win points quickly. It is entirely true that Wimbledon isn't the fortress for huge servers the way it used to be in the 1980s, when the grass was faster and also got chewed up more easily, forcing players to serve and volley as a way of avoiding bad bounces near the baseline. To that extent, Wimbledon is still very winnable for Gauff. However, fast-court tennis challenges Gauff to get more out of her forehand, which is not her best shot. Grass tennis exposes Gauff's limitations a little more than clay and hardcourt tennis do. That's why we say Gauff's game is not tailor-made for Wimbledon.

However, with all of that being said, this could be Gauff's year at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Gauff is in the half of the draw opposite Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. She is in the half of the draw with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, and Sabalenka has picked up an injury before this tournament. Sabalenka has said she is not feeling particularly close to full strength, openly acknowledging she is not in good position to win this tournament or at least make the final. The door is open for Gauff to make a deep run here and reach her first Wimbledon final. Let's see if she can take advantage.

Here are the Caroline Dolehide-Coco Gauff Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Caroline Dolehide-Coco Gauff Odds

Game spread:

Dolehide +6.5: -110

Gauff -6.5: -126

Money line

Dolehide: +1280

Gauff: -3500

To win first set

Dolehide: +650

Gauff: -1200

Total Games In Match

Over 17.5: -128

Under 17.5: -104

Dolehide over 5.5 games: -126

Dolehide under 5.5 games: -108

Gauff over 12.5 games: +170

Gauff under 12.5 games: -230

How To Watch Caroline Dolehide vs Coco Gauff

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

Why Caroline Dolehide Could Cover The Spread

The thing to remember about grass-court tennis is that a 6-3 set can be decided by only one break of serve, and yet represent a comfortable margin of victory. Let's say Gauff breaks Dolehide just once in each set. She could still win the match decisively, by a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline. Commentators would tell you Gauff was completely in control, and yet when you look at the spread, it would be 12-7 in games for Gauff, which means Dolehide would cover the spread. Gauff will need to win at least one set by a 6-2 score to cover. A 6-3, 6-3 scoreline means Dolehide covers.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

This is a match between two players with very different levels of quality and overall standing in women's tennis. Of course Gauff can win a 6-2 set and cover.

Final Caroline Dolehide-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff should win comfortably, but covering the spread is where we lean to Dolehide. Our official recommendation: Pass. Let's look at Gauff's grass form and then see about betting on her future matches at Wimbledon.

Final Caroline Dolehide-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Dolehide +6.5 games