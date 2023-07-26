Kevin Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has been found not guilty in his U.K. sexual assault trial.

The verdict was announced on July 26 after a 12-member jury made up of nine men and three women came to the conclusion to Judge Mark Wall. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to nine charges of sexual assault which consisted of inappropriate touching to performing sexual acts without consent. All of the charges were dated between 2001 and 2013 with most coming during the time period that Spacey was the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre (he held that position from 2004 until 2015). After the trial's start in June, an additional count of indecent assault was added. However, all four indecent assault charges were forced to be dropped due to a “legal technicality.” The trial also included two testimonies from high-profile celebrities, Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

Before all of his controversies, Kevin Spacey was an acclaimed actor. He has won two Oscar awards — one for Best Supporting Actor (The Usual Suspects) and Best Actor (American Beauty). In the 90s, he was on a hot streak with roles in Glengarry Glen Ross, L.A. Confidential, and the aforementioned Usual Suspects and American Beauty. From 2013-2017, Spacey played Francis Underwood in House of Cards. The role landed him a number of Emmy nominations, but he was kicked off the show once the allegations began pouring in. Two of the other stars, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly, were left to lead the sixth and final season while Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear were added to the cast.