Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev may have an unexpected challenge on his hands. After rising to prominence with his highlight-reel knockouts and other worldly wrestling, Chimaev is clearly setting an example for the upcoming crop of young MMA talent around the world. There's another fighter, however, that fans are saying may as well be a clone of Chimaev himself. Don't forget to follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Khamzat Maaev, Chechen undefeated fighter (4-0), is looking great. This has to be a clone of Chimaev, there's no other way man 🤣 #ufcpic.twitter.com/23YPW2vQua — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) June 19, 2023

Meet Khamzat “Borz” Maaev. He's a 4-0 Chechen fighter that just recently won his bout against Elie Farah via knockout in the first 30 seconds of his BRAVE CF fight earlier today. While his knockout is slowly gaining popularity on social media, MMA fans are more fixated on the similarities between Maaev and his UFC counterpart. Even his knockout was reminiscent of when Khamzat Chimaev knocked out Gerald Meershaert with one punch just 15 seconds into their fight.

Khamzat Chimaev (-500 ML) with the insane one punch KO (round 1 KO +400) over Gerald Meerschaert #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/sC0eOh2s3B — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 20, 2020

Following his win, Maaev vowed that he would be “the same or better” than Chimaev. It's an extremely lofty statement considering he's got just four fights under his belt, but it's worth noting that Khamzat Chimaev had just a 6-0 record when he made his debut against John Phillips. He's been on a path of destruction ever since and is eyeing the top-heap of both the Welterweight and Middleweight Divisions.

Chimaev has been vocal about his frustration due to lack of fights in the last couple of months, but he could be in a metaphorical ‘time-out' after jeopardizing the last main card he starred in after drastically missing weight. There's been rumors of fights, but Dana White has shot down most talk surrounding Chimaev. The hopes is that the UFC can get him in action soon and bring back one of their best-selling attractions.

As for Khamzat Maaev, we'll continue to monitor his progress moving forward. He's certainly on the UFC's radar and if he's anything as good as he says he is, will make another wild addition to the UFC roster. He's listed as a middleweight, so don't be surprised if we see some action between Maaev and Chimaev in the future.