Just like his fans, Khamzat Chimaev is frustrated at his inactivity in the UFC.

Chimaev made a splash with the promotion during the pandemic in 2020 when he fought three times in the space of two months. However, he has only fought three times since 2021 with his last fight coming at UFC 279 in September last year against Kevin Holland.

There is talk of him possibly competing against Paulo Costa in Abu Dhabi later this year, but that event only takes place in October which would mean Chimaev would be competing after more than a year.

UFC president Dana White recently claimed it was because of personal issues on Chimaev’s side and that he’s offered him fights as per his contractual obligations.

But as far as “Borz” is concerned, that doesn’t seem to be the case as he vented his frustration Monday on social media.

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight,” Chimaev tweeted. “I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in Dubai then to Thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand.”

He then proceeded to name all the potential opponents he would be willing to fight including names from the welterweight and middleweight division.

“I can fight with everyone I don’t care who @bullyb170 @USMAN84kg @stylebender @Leon_edwardsmma @ColbyCovMMA @robertwhittaker.”

From those names, there are only two who either don’t have a fight lined up or haven’t just recently fought and that’s UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya would certainly be a great fight, but it’s hard to see Chimaev getting a title shot without a single ranked win at middleweight.

Usman is also an intriguing fight with the former champ even calling for a fight with Chimaev recently. However, it remains to be seen if White would allow Chimaev to fight at welterweight again after his massive weight miss at UFC 279.

The ideal scenario is Khamzat Chimaev fighting Paulo Costa in the next few months as it would be a massive shame if fans had to wait over a year to watch one of the most exciting fighters on the roster today.