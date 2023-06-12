Dana White offered a grim update on the status of the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight.

Following Edwards' title defense against Kamaru Usman in March, White declared that Covington would be next in line to get a shot at the welterweight scrap.

The idea was to have it headline the UFC's return to London in July which could have possibly been a pay-per-view event.

Despite initially being against the idea of defending against Covington, Edwards eventually became on board though he later stated he wouldn't be competing in London and preferred a later date.

“In the last year or so, I’ve fought three times I think,” Edwards said in April. “I’d love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card [UFC 294] would be great.

“That would be the perfect timing. You’ve got a massive British population in the Emirates on that side of the world, so I feel like there’ll be a lot of fans coming out to see me, as well. That would be for me ideal.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fast forward to June, and there's still no update on the Edwards vs. Covington fight.

And so, White was asked at the UFC 289 post-fight press conference Saturday night about the fight and whether there was any movement.

To which, White worryingly responded with one word:

“Uh, nope,” Dana White said.

If the plan is indeed October, there's still plenty of time for the fight to get announced as it can be as late as two months in advance.

However, the longer we go without concrete updates, the more uncertainty creeps in.