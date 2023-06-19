Khamzat Chimaev is hungry to compete again.

The UFC welterweight and middleweight hasn't been in action since September last year when he made quick work of Kevin Holland in their short-notice catchweight fight.

It's all the more frustrating given that he initially made his name in the sport by remaining extremely active. However, as things stand, the Swede has only fought twice since the start of 2022.

Although Chimaev is expected to compete — and potentially headline the UFC's return to Abu Dhabi in October — he wants to fight earlier than that.

On Monday, he took to Twitter to suggest himself fighting at UFC Paris before competing in Abu Dhabi soon after.

“I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc.” Chimaev tweeted.

Of course, it was recently announced that the UFC would be returning to Paris for another Fight Night event taking place at the Accor Arena on Sept. 2.

With UFC 294 taking place Oct. 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi more than a month later, it's more than possible that Chimaev could compete in Paris and have a short layoff — provided he doesn't suffer any major injuries.

With that said, it still appears highly unlike the UFC or Dana White lets him compete a month earlier if they've already kept him on the sidelines for so long.

As for what exactly is keeping Chimaev out still remains unknown to the public. White previously claimed it was an issue on Chimaev's side.

However, “Borz” expressed his frustration at his lack of activity on Twitter last month, seemingly contradicting White's words.

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight,” Chimaev tweeted. “I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in Dubai then to Thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight, I don’t understand.”

For now, it looks like fans can only expect to see Chimaev in action in Abu Dhabi in October.

There is no confirmed opponent for Chimaev as of yet, but a middleweight encounter with Paulo Costa could be on the cards especially as it was previously being negotiated.