If Kim Kardashian's hairstylist can't make his marriage work, what hope is there for the rest of us?! Chris Appleton, part of Kim Kardashian's inner circle, filed for divorce Monday from his husband of a little over six months, the actor Lukas Gage, according to TMZ.

To think that a couple engaged within a few months of taking their relationship public, and then married just a few weeks later, in a lovely Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel presided over by Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain, couldn't make love last is almost unfathomable, but alas, it appears to be true.

At least they took Kim Kardashian‘s prescient advice in last week's episode of The Kardashians to get a prenuptial agreement. Ironically last week's episode was also the one in which the couple got married.

TMZ obtained the divorce documents, in which Appleton, 40, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split from Gage, 28. TMZ also cites a source close to the couple who claimed this was not an easy decision for Appleton to make, but he “tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.”

Now perhaps they'll commiserate with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the most recent celebrity couple to announce their divorce prior to Appleton and Gage. Let's just hope that Chris Appleton doesn't take out his sorrow over his marriage ending on Kim Kardashian's hair or The Kardashians could have some serious end of season four drama on its hands.