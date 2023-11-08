Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. fuels dating rumors after being spotted together at a birthday party recently.

Romance rumors are heating up between Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. This is after the SKIMS mogul was spotted at Beckham's 31st birthday party in New York on Monday night.

According to Daily Mail, Kim attended the lavish bash at WAS in the Financial District. Just following her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Accompanied by best friend La La Anthony, Kim turned heads in a gothic-inspired look with her hair pulled up. Meanwhile, Odell wore a glittery black jacket as he partied with guests like Lil Baby, Lori Harvey and Emily Ratajkowski.

Sources say Kim and Odell “have a lot of fun together” and “vibe.” All while still focusing on their own lives and kids. At the moment, Kim Kardashian is busy looking after four children she co-parents with ex Kanye West. While Odell Beckham has a 1-year-old son.

The reality star's attendance at Beckham's birthday intensifies rumors that the two are now an item. Sources previously said they've known each other for a while and have hung out more recently, with lots of mutual friends.

Kim Kardashian isn't “seriously dating anyone” right now as she prioritizes her kids and businesses, but is open to finding love with the right person. For now, she seems to be enjoying Beckham's company at events like his star-studded birthday bash.

The single mom also recently celebrated her 43rd birthday with Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons and others. Kim continues to spark relationship speculation with Beckham through their flirty hangouts, but both are currently focused on family and career.