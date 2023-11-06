Joe Jonas allegedly offered his personal opinion that it was 'too soon' to see his ex-wife Sophie Turner kissing other men in public.

Apparently Nick Jonas isn't the only brother in the family who gets jealous. According to an exclusive report on DailyMail.com, Joe Jonas has made it known he thinks it is “too soon” for his estranged wife Sophie Turner to be passionately kissing another man in public, after she was photographed doing just that recently in Paris.

Not that it's up to Joe of course, now that the couple is estranged as they finalize their divorce.

Jonas and Turner filed for divorce in September after being married for four years. The pair recently reached a temporary custody agreement over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, one.

Last weekend, Turner was photographed in Paris kissing Peregrine Pearson, who might sound like an aspiring YouTube animal wrangler but is apparently actually a British aristocrat.

The DailyMail.com claims to have an exclusive inside source that could speak to Joe's feelings regarding the smooch-fest.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” claimed the source.

“He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life,” the source continued. “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games.”

The source wasn't done there, continuing, “Joe feels that having his priorities in check and focusing on what is now and what is important is the way to move forward, and that is his obligation to his family and work.”

“Granted it feels a little too soon,” the source went on. “He has no control over what she does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both. If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up.”

Ouch. Divorce is always messy, and it sounds like in the case of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, it's no different. Except that a guy named Peregrine Pearson is involved, which really has to add some salt to the wound.