A week ago, Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak surprised everyone when they canceled their divorce. Their differences seemed unreconcilable, but they're making it work. Now that they're back together, Zolciak rocked her wedding and engagement ring and band on her hand again, per E! News.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories July 11 with the caption, “Costco runs hits different.” But the star of the show was her diamond rock back on her left hand.

Kim Zolciak called off her divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann after a few months apart. There was a “dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim” filed in the Fulton County court last week. Biermann's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, confirmed the news, “the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation.” Both have yet to comment publicly.

But it was Andy Cohen who was beyond surprised to hear they were back together.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together,” Cohen revealed on Sirius XM's Radio Andy. “I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences.”

The differences caused both to file for sole custody of their minor children. Then it got worse. Zolciak requested the court run drug tests on the former NFL player under marijuana use allegations. Biermann replied with a request for psychological evaluation of Zolciak for alleged gambling problems. There was also a 911 incident over an alleged kidnapping incident.

The duo share four children together: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. They were spotted on an outing recently, marking Biermann and Zolciak's first public appearance since their canceled divorce. Their other children include Zolciak's daughters from her previous marriage, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted.