Former pro footballer Kroy Biermann accused his soon to be ex wife Kim Zolciak's friend of kidnapping their son. Because of that, she's called the cops on him. Their divorce gets messier, per TMZ.

Kim Zolciak called 911 June 16. During her conversation, she said she was stressed about her husband getting angry at her. She alleged he claimed that her and her friend were kidnapping their son, KJ.

What happened was Zolciak said her friend could take their son on a playdate. When Kroy Biermann found out, he got angry and threatened to file a kidnapping report against her friend. The result of this was Zolciak's friend started to freak out and left her son alone in tears. She told the dispatcher she was going to pick up her son.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zolciak ended the call and told them she'd call them again if she needed assistance. Even though her phone call didn't seem like an emergency, it seems she wanted to put it out there what was going on. No new police reports came about after that time.

As for Biermann's point of view; TMZ sources said it was an instance of bad communication. Biermann didn't know his son was going out that night to the rodeo. The sources allege that Biermann didn't trust the woman who took KJ, and he was on edge. However, he didn't say why he didn't trust her.

When Biermann learned his son was under the supervision of said woman, he called his wife but felt like he wasn't getting his point across. At one point, Biermann demanded she bring KJ back, and she hung up on him. The hang up is what led to him threatening to file kidnapping charges over it. He never did, though.