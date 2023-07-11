No one can believe former pro footballer Kroy Biermann and his estranged wife Kim Zolciak decided to cancel their divorce. Especially Andy Cohen, who was really surprised to hear they were able to overcome their “irreconcilable differences,” per People. Cohen discussed the topic on Sirius XM's Radio Andy.

“I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together,” Andy Cohen said. “Especially — I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences.”

Kim Zolciak, made famous for her Real Housewives appearance, called off her divorce from her husband after a few months apart. There was a “dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim” filed in the Fulton County court by Zolciak last week. Although, her and Kroy Biermann have yet to comment on it publicly. Zolciak keeps the right to refile for divorce in the future under the new documents.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zolciak and Biermann filed for parallel divorce petitions in May after 12 years of marriage. From there, it just got messier. Zolciak requested the court run drug tests on the former NFL player under marijuana use allegations. Biermann replied with a request for psychological evaluation of Zolciak for alleged gambling problems, among other concerns. There was also a 911 incident over an alleged kidnapping incident.

The dynamic duo reside in Georgia, and have through their divorce. They reside there with their four children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Biermann adopted Zolciak's daughters from her previous marriage, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.