Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown appears to have taken his recent $50,000 fine from the NBA in stride.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has had a rough go of it as of late. Brown recently went viral for an epic postgame rant against the officials following the Kings' overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing a laptop to his postgame press conference to highlight what he perceived to be several missed calls in the defeat.

The NBA then poured salt in Brown's wound by fining him $50,000 for the tirade. Now, Brown is sharing his candid reaction to the news that his next paycheck will be a little less hefty.

“I was gonna take my grandson skiing [in Lake Tahoe], but I called [my wife] and told her we probably won't be able to it today unless the Ritz Carlton gives me a discount,” said Brown at a recent press conference, via Kings on NBCS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mike Brown led the Kings back to the postseason in his first year patrolling the Sacramento sidelines a season ago, and his team nearly broke through to the second round before falling just a bit short against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7. Things have continued to go relatively well for the franchise this season, as the team currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with a respectable record of 23-16.

Although his skiing trip might have to wait, Brown's mood will be lightened up if his team can continue its winning ways. Sacramento will next take the floor on November 18 against the Indiana Pacers.