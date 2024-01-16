Mike Brown gets penalized following his postgame criticisms

This past Sunday, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made headlines by doing his best Patrick Beverley impression. Bringing out a laptop in the press conference following the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brown proceeded to explain his ejection and criticize the officiating during the game.

The NBA didn't take a liking to his actions, however. On Tuesday, the league issued a $50,000 fine to the veteran coach, as per ESPN's James Ham. A statement released by the league's communications department also added that, apart from the criticisms, Brown was also fined for his in-game actions which eventually led to his ejection.

Kings head coach Mike Brown hit with a $50,000 fine by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/wKY0nAjsdm — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 16, 2024

The NBA and penalties

Criticizing the officials has always been frowned upon by the NBA. Just last Thursday, Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was fined after a postgame rant days prior.

Additionally, the league has been taking measures to ensure that there are fewer in-game incidents involving referees. Considering how emotions and adrenaline run high for both players and coaches during games, one perceived wrong whistle could already lead to aggressive behavior toward officials.

With that being said, the league has also been issuing fines to those who confront referees or direct inappropriate language during games themselves.

Regardless, NBA commissioner Adam Silver assured the general public that referees are also held accountable. Last year, Silver mentioned that the league disciplines officials, but that their penalties are not publicized.

Mike Brown might have already known that a fine was incoming when he decided to bring out that laptop. Still, a hard-fought game that goes down to the wire brings out the emotions in everyone, so things transpired the way they did.