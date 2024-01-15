Malik Monk reacts to his crucial misses.

The Sacramento Kings nearly had a win in the bag Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. But crucial misses from the foul line down the stretch in overtime opened the door for a Damian Lillard game-winner, leaving Sacramento reeling with a 143-142 loss. After the game, Malik Monk immediately hopped on X to own up for his botched free-throw attempts near the end of the contest.

“My fault Sac!! I’ll be better🤝🏾🤝🏾,” Monk said following the loss.

Malik Monk owns up to shortcomings in loss to Bucks

Monk had a golden opportunity to add to Sacramento's four-point lead with free-throw chances with under 20 seconds remaining in the game. However, he missed both attempts which were followed by a Brook Lopez 3-pointer to cut the Kings' lead down to a point. De'Aaron Fox would then get fouled but he also failed to capitalize on the opportunity, going just 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. Had Fox buried both free throws, they likely would not have been victimized by Lillard's game-winner.

Monk scored 28 points off the bench against the Bucks, while Fox generated a total of 32 points to lead all scorers in the game.

In any case, the Kings, who are now on a two-game skid and sporting a 23-16 record, will have to refocus and find a way back to their winning ways. They will be finishing up their five-game road trip with a visit with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday before returning home for Thursday's battle against the Indiana Pacers.