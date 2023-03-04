Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes is reportedly suing the Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Holmes alleges that the Sacramento Bee published over five articles with claims of child and domestic abuse perpetrated by him “despite the publicly available court decision disproving each of these allegations.” Furthermore, Holmes believes that “these actions were a coordinated and malicious effort” and that “this narrative will have a lasting impact” on his life and career.

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Just looking at the replies to the report by Haynes, it’s clear that everyone is happy that Holmes has been exonerated after being accused of horrible crimes. In addition, they believe that Holmes is right to sue the newspaper.

While those are two totally different situations, the fact that the company again finds itself in hot water for unethical practices is alarming.

As for Holmes, he’s right to think that the allegations will have a negative effect on his livelihood. Although the court has acquitted him of any wrongdoing, not everyone will know that or care. Holmes should be focusing on his career and securing a major contract within the next couple of offseasons. Instead, he has to sue a company for publishing stories about him that just a little research would have disproven.