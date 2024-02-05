The Sacramento Kings have one possible nightmare scenario they must avoid during the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings have been a steady force in the Western Conference this season. Despite the top four teams elevating themselves as the top-tier squads in the conference, one could argue that the Kings are the best in the second level as they can upset any of the four powerhouses in a seven-game series. Continuity and camaraderie continue to be the two driving factors of Sacramento even as the trade deadline approaches.

Two of the biggest names floated on the Kings rumor mill are Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter but both players had a fantastic month of January, likely proving that they are more than capable of flourishing in their respective roles. Keegan Murray seems to be untouchable as the Toronto Raptors were reportedly seeking his services since the Kings were seriously interested in pursuing former Raptor Pascal Siakam.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are in their primes. Sacramento is hoping that Fox and Sabonis can lead the team to a deep playoff run. However, the trade deadline will be important for them.

So what is the Kings' 2024 NBA trade deadline nightmare scenario?

First unit remains the same

It was evident in last year's postseason that the Kings have an excellent one-two punch of Fox and Sabonis, but the surrounding parts need an upgrade if they want to compete with the best in the association. Murray is still in his sophomore year so the expectations for him must be tempered. He is a phenomenal catch-and-shoot marksman, so Sacramento must retain him and monitor his internal growth.

The three names of the five starters are set, so the key holes are fortifying their wing depth. The tandem of Huerter and Barnes is decent, but it cannot compete with the likes of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The Kings do have a plethora of draft capital they can offer to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon or to the Brooklyn Nets for Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith.

A package deal is so much more complicated for the Kings to execute but those four players are guys that will have a massive role in the playoffs, and they have proven to excel at a high level. Even if Huerter and Barnes are thriving as the current wings alongside their core, this might just be a short stretch in an 82-game campaign, so it is the perfect sell-high opportunity for Sacramento before their value plummets.

Even if both individuals have two more years left on their contracts, Huerter will be the much more enticing asset because he is six years younger than Barnes. Furthermore, the Kings do not only have a tremendous amount of draft capital, but they have young guys they can put on the table like Davion Mitchell or Chris Duarte.

Sacramento has many more things to offer compared to the other organizations so if they fumble the bag and remain stagnant past February, it will be an alarming sign for their fanbase. Their offseason signings of their own guys like Barnes, Trey Lyles, and Alex Len were already underwhelming so the front office must be more proactive in completing these deals to fortify their lineup.

A trade must occur if the Sacramento organization wants to eclipse the top four franchises in the West. Anything can happen in the postseason, but the looming possibility of another early first-round exit is plausible if they retain the same roster they have from the start of their 2023-24 run.