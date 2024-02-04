Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox speaks on the importance of Domantas Sabonis and his impact on the team.

Sacramento Kings stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both left off the NBA All-Star roster, but the players have each other's backs. They were arguably snubbed from the All-Star game, despite Sabonis having the best year of his career. Fox spoke on Sabonis' impact on the Kings, praising his top-level skill.

“What he does on a nightly basis, not many people can do in the league right now,” said Fox, Jason Anderson at the Sacramento Bee. “Not many people have done that in the history of the game. Just his preparation and his skill set, how physical he is, there’s not many people who are put together that way. He does so much for us on the floor whether it’s getting rebounds, going vertical at the rim, if he has to score, getting people open shots. He does a lot for us, not only on offense but defensively as well.”

Sabonis is currently averaging 19.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on an exquisite 61.9 field goal percentage. He's one of the most versatile players in the league and one of the most efficient at any position. Fox and Sabonis have created one of the most exciting duos in the league, helping the Kings secure the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings.

While Sabonis doesn't get too much credit from players outside of Sacramento, he's quietly having an incredible year. It's very rare to see a 6'10” power forward who averages eight assists, while shooting 43.4% from three and still grabs 13 boards a game. Sabonis does it for the Kings, and Fox made sure to commend him for his success after their recent win over the Chicago Bulls.