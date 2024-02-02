The Sacramento Kings visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 27-19 this season, and they just had a win streak snapped by the Miami Heat. Sacramento has already played the Pacers once this season, and they lost that game by five points. In that game, The Kings' starting lineup combined for 105 points. Kevin Huerter had 31 points in the loss while Keegan Murray dropped 27. Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double, as well. Sacramento should have a healthy lineup against the Pacers in this game.

The Pacers are 27-22 this season. The Pacers fell to the New York knicks 109-105 on Thursday night. In their win over the Kings on January 18th, Benedict Mathurin finished with 25 points to lead the team. TJ McConnell had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Jalen Smith had 17 points and 13 rebounds in the win, as well. Jalen Smith, Benedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell, and Tyrese Haliburton are all questionable for the game Thursday night against the Knicks, so they will remain questionable against the Kings.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pacers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -144

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 248.5 (-112)

Under: 248.5 (-108)

How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Indiana

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings were able to score 121 points on the Pacers in the first game against them. This usually works for them as the Kings are 23-2 when they score 120+ points in a game this season. Luckily, the King should be able to put up another 120-point game against the Pacers. Indiana allows 122.9 points per game, which the third-worst in the NBA. With the Kings healthy heading into this game, they should be able to put up points and cover this spread on the road.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana struggles on defense, but they make up for it with their offensive play. Indiana leads the NBA in scoring with 124.8 points per game. The Pacers scoring 126 in the first game against the Kings was no surprise, even without Haliburton. When the Pacers get to their season average this season, they are 20-7. If they can continue to score, they will cover this spread.

Scoring should not be a problem for them in this game. The Kings allow 117.4 points per game on the season. When the Kings allow at least 117 points this season, they have a record of 12-13. The Kings have 12 wins because they find ways to score, but they can not outscore the Pacers. If this game is a shootout, that will favor the Pacers.

Final Kings-Pacers Prediction & Pick

I am expecting another shootout in this game. Pacers' games always seem to end that way. The Kings will allow some points, and they will score some points. However, with the injuries the Pacers are facing, it is unclear what their lineup will look like. With that uncertainty, it is tough to take the Pacers to cover the spread. For that reason, I am going to take the Kings to cover this spread on the road.

Final Kings-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -3 (-112)