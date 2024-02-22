Donte DiVincenzo is feeling good

The New York Knicks made another great free agency signing this summer by adding Donte DiVincenzo, but he was dealing with a hamstring injury right before the all-star break that he said is feeling good now, which has him set to play in the first game after the break tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Honestly that's all I felt was a little tightness, a little discomfort, didn't want to do anything crazy to it,” Donte DiVincenzo said, via Steve Popper of Newsday. “Did a couple of tests and just it was better to maximize the days where going into all-star break and be 100% going into tonight.”

The Knicks have been dealing with a significant amount of injuries as of late. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are the ones that stick out. Julius Randle is dealing with a shoulder injury, while OG Anunoby is dealing with an elbow injury. We will have to wait and see if they can return in the next few weeks as we head into March. The hope is that the Knicks get to full strength and can maximize their playoff seed heading into the spring.

Tonight, the Knicks will be hoping that Jalen Brunson and DiVincenzo can do the heavy lifting against the 76ers, who are still dealing with the absence of Joel Embiid. This is a big game when it comes to the standings in the Eastern Conference, and it could determine the playoff matchups come spring time. It is a good sign that DiVincenzo feels 100% going into the matchup.