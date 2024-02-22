Donte DiVincenzo and Bojan Bogdanovic are expected to return to the floor for the Knicks after the All-Star break against the 76ers.

Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Knicks were left very shorthanded due to a variety of injuries. Against the Orlando Magic last Wednesday, the Knicks didn't have Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, or Bojan Bogdanovic. On Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game since the All-Star Game, it appears as if New York will be getting a massive chunk of their core back on the floor next to Jalen Brunson.

DiVincenzo, who has been seeing heavy minutes in the wake of Randle's shoulder injury, didn't play against the Magic due to a hamstring injury. The good news is that the 27-year-old swingman is no longer on the injury report and will be available for Thursday's game. As for Bogdanovic and Hartenstein, they too seem to be trending towards playing, both being listed as probable. Bogdanovic also missed last week's game before the All-Star break due to a calf injury, and Hartenstein has missed three straight games with an Achilles injury.

Although Randle and Anunoby remain sidelined for the Knicks, DiVincenzo's return is essential. Over his last eight games, DiVincenzo has averaged 26.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor. The former first-round pick has made at least four triples in eight of his last ten games.

Bogdanovic was one of the notable names on the move at the trade deadline, and a big acquisition for the Knicks. Known for his shooting abilities and scoring production on the wing, Bogdanovic has scored at least 11 points in each of his first two games with New York while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

Hartenstein has stepped up into a much larger role for the vast majority of the season due to starting center Mitchell Robinson suffering an ankle injury. The big man has recorded 10 or more rebounds in 11 of his last 17 games, including a 12-point, 20-rebound performance against the Chicago Bulls last month.

As things currently stand, the Knicks find themselves 33-22 coming out of the All-Star break, just a half-game ahead of the 76ers for the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Already defeating the Sixers 128-92 in Philadelphia earlier this season, the Knicks can inch closer to owning the season tiebreaker over their rivals with a win on Thursday night.

The return of DiVincenzo, as well as the likely returns of Bogdanovic and Hartenstein to the lineup, certainly make the Knicks favorites in this matchup.