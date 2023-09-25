The New York Knicks have suddenly become a competitive force in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Team president Leon Rose has done a fantastic job of assembling this roster and former Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas has aided the organization as a senior basketball advisor.

On Monday, New York changed Rosas title, elevating him to Senior VP of Basketball Operations in wake of general manager Scott Perry's contract expiring this summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to promote this change to the Knicks' front office.

Originally joining the organization in February 2022, Rosas will now work closely with Rose in the front office as the Knicks look to prove that they can be real title threats in the East.

Prior to joining the Knicks, Rosas spent about two and a half years as the president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. He was responsible for selecting Anthony Edwards first overall in 2020, as well as hiring Chris Finch during the 2020-21 season. Before signing on with Minnesota, Rosas worked with both the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks finished the 2022-23 season with a 47-35 record and they advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson emerged as one of the better scoring duos in the NBA during the regular season, averaging a combined 49.1 points per game. New York was busy in the offseason, signing Donte DiVincenzo and trading recent first-round pick Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers. They also agreed to an extension with swingman Josh Hart.

In a larger role, Rosas will continue to work with Rose and executive vice president William “Worldwide” Wesley on turning the Knicks into a real contending threat.