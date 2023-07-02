The New York Knicks and Donte DiVincenzo have reportedly agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski. DiVincenzo was a coveted free agent, but is on his way to New York to join a talented Knicks team.

DiVincenzo is set to join his former Villanova teammates in New York following the deal, assuming it becomes official. Villanova fans will likely follow the Knicks throughout the 2023-24 season as a result.

Prior to this news being reported, DiVincenzo was linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and his former team, the Golden State Warriors. The Knicks make sense as a fit for DiVincenzo though.

Donte DiVincenzo's fit with the Knicks

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DiVincenzo, who debuted with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season, has carved out a solid NBA career. He's a career 36.2 percent three-point shooter and has averaged 9.1 points per game during his tenure in the league.

He spent last season with the Warriors, averaging 9.4 points per game while appearing in 72 contests. He shot an impressive 39.7 percent from beyond the arc and added 4.5 rebounds per contest as well.

The Knicks will benefit from his presence. New York enjoyed a strong 2022-23 campaign, but it became evident during the postseason they hadn't reached NBA Finals contender status. By continuing to build around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the Knicks could compete for a championship soon.

It will be interesting to see how Donte DiVincenzo fares with his new team. If he plays up to his full potential, this signing will pan out just fine for New York in the long run.