The New York Knicks are reportedly trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of future second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, however, cannot be officially completed until Thursday.

The move is surprising to an extent, but Toppin had previously been mentioned in trade rumors. The Pacers were recently listed as a serious suitor for Toppin as well.

A restart for Obi Toppin

Talks of a deal became imminent when it was revealed that Toppin was frustrated with his role on the Knicks. Toppin didn't see much playing time with Julius Randle on the court, which likely led to him potentially seeking a change of scenery. He played just 15.7 minutes per game this past season, averaging 7.4 points per contest. Toppin added 2.8 rebounds per game.

He still has a bright future but simply hasn't seen enough time on the court to make a true impact. Toppin's career-high in minutes per game came during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 17.1 minutes per contest. That mark, however, still held Toppin back from reaching his true celling.

It's unclear exactly what Obi Toppin's role will be with the Pacers, assuming this deal does indeed become official. Indiana features an up-and-coming roster and it wouldn't be surprising to see Toppin finally play more than 20 minutes per game with his new team.

Although the Knicks are building a competitive roster and Toppin is a talented player, this trade is probably best for all parties involved. That said, fans will miss Toppin's presence in New York.