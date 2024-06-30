The New York Knicks have been busy this offseason as the front office makes moves to push the team over the top. With that in mind, the roster is going to go through some changes and it sounds like a promising center won't be on the team next season.

New York has officially decided to not extend Precious Achiuwa and he will become a free agent, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He proved to be a decent center for the Knicks this season but the front office is seemingly going in a different direction.

“Sources: The New York Knicks won't extend a $6.27 million qualifying offer to Precious Achiuwa, HoopsHype has learned. Achiuwa will become an unrestricted free agent after averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game with the Knicks last season.”

It's not clear what the Knicks plan to do but this could open up the possibility for the team to bring back Isaiah Hartenstein. But only time will tell how it all plays out. This is a pivotal offseason for this organization as they seem to be close to competing for a title. Especially with Jalen Brunson leading the way.

As for Precious Achiuwa, he should garner plenty of interest as a free agent. He still has plenty of potential and would make for a smart signing for most teams in the league. Especially considering Achiuwa could take another step in his development and serve as a more consistent center next season.

Can the Knicks overtake the Celtics in the Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics are the team to beat right now after winning the championship this season. New York could be right there with them next season, especially after trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks suddenly have a stacked lineup. Brunson, Bridges, and OG Annunoby makes for a solid trio. And more firepower could be coming if the trade rumors are true regarding Mitchell Robinson.

It's not clear who the Knicks are potentially targeting in another trade. The franchise may feel they already have a solid enough roster after acquiring Mikal Bridges. Either way, this is a team that should be exciting to watch moving forward.

With that said, look for the Knicks to be aggressive this offseason. They have a real chance to build a powerhouse and contest the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. If everything goes right, New York could certainly go on a deep run in the playoffs next year.