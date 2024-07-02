After peeling back the curtain to give fans of the WWE Universe a peak behind the Uncle Howdy mask in an oddly humanizing segment on Monday Night RAW, fans around the world wondered how the promotion would use the Wyatt Sick6 moving forward.

Would Triple H opt to take the faction in a more empathetic direction, with the mask-wearing “monsters” actually sad, injured wrestlers who use their craft to let out their overwhelming feelings of grief, sadness, and loss? Or was this instead an effort to show just how far the man behind the mask, Bo Dallas – real name Taylor Rotunda – has strayed from the path? Introducing a second persona into the world in order to channel his feelings into a righteous spirit of vengeance?

Discussing his feelings with, um, himself, Uncle Howdy asked Dallas if he thought he was special, as only a “special” person would uproot other people's lives in the pursuit of a radical effort like the Wyatt Sick6.

“Special? Special implies that others are not. That there are others that are left and deserve to be forgotten. We're the ones that everybody wanted to forget about. We're the ones that everybody abandoned. We made them notice us…” Bo Dallas told Uncle Howdy.

“They weren't chosen; they were willing, clay in the hands of a potter. Died to the flesh to become something beautiful. They have become a family. We have become a family. We're renowned as false profits, berating, belittling their own family for their own gain! It's disgusting. They must pay for their own sins.”

As the two figures began to merge together, they began to speak in unison, showing fans who were somehow confused by how things were shaking out that this is very much one person who is dealing with two desperate voices inside of their head, Randy Orton-style, with the Uncle Howdy side taking more and more control.

“I am the voice of the reckoning. I am the reckoning,” Rotunda declared. “I am nobody. I am all of us. I set you free, I freed them from the cage. I am nobody! I gave you a family, I made them beautiful. I am all of them! I am the reckoning! I set them free. There you are.”

What does this all mean? Is the time for talking over, or does Uncle Howdy still have more to say before he and the Wyatt Sick6 can get down to action? Fans will find out soon enough, as it's clear this group is only picking up steam, not slowing down.

Bully Ray is impressed with Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sick6.

Discussing the emergence of the Wyatt Sick6 on RAW as part of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on WWE not using security to walk Nikki Cross out of the arena after giving Michael Cole the first Uncle Howdy tape, noting that, to him, this added an extreme level of realism to the segment.

“One of the things they did that I loved is when she walked away, did you notice there was no security guard in front of her? No security guards were leading the way for her. And if there were, you never saw them,” Bully Ray told 411 Mania. “Like, most of the time, when that happens, when talent walks through the audience, they’ll have a security guard walking in front of them, or walking backwards lighting the way. There was nothing like that for her, which gave it another hint of realism, that she just walked through the crowd, and people were so spooked by her that they just stayed away. I love the way she exited the arena, and then just blended into the darkness.”

Turning his attention to the group as a whole, Ray again praised how WWE has put it all together, noting that he not only enjoys how they look ut how it all connects to a bigger vision.

“Maybe these characters are just natural extensions of their own personalities that they feel they need to turn into when protecting themselves from the reality of Bray Wyatt’s death, or any of the other things that come their way in life,” Ray noted. “Kind of like the band Slipknot, the personalities that they adopted.”

You know, Ray isn't the first person to compare the Wyatt Sick6 to Slipknot, and he probably won't be the last, as they share a pension for dramatic costumes, creepy imagery, and terror-inducing marks that wouldn't be out of place in a spirit of Halloween. If the faction can connect with fans in the same way as the multi-millions-selling metal group, well, then WWE might have truly struck gold not just for themselves but for Wyatt's legacy, too.