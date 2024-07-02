Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Detroit Pistons. The deal is worth about $52 million through 2026. This is the first significant free agent signing by Trajan Langdon as the Pistons' President of Basketball Operations.

Harris previously played with the Pistons after he was acquired in a trade from the Orlando Magic in 2016. He was swapped in exchange for former Pistons Brandon Jennings and Ersan Ilyasova.

The 32-year-old forward averaged 17.2 points per game in his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris' versatile scoring has remained efficient throughout his career shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from three.

While Harris was not impressive in Philadelphia's first-round playoff exit against the Knicks, his expectations will not be the same in Detroit. After finishing 14-68 last season, this is a helpful acquisition for the Pistons' path of growth. Harris may not have the star power of most top-flight free agents but this is an encouraging move for a team like Detroit for numerous reasons.

Tobias Harris received affordable contract

Detroit's losing struggles were perceived as a crippling issue in attracting players to join the franchise. Langdon was on record stating that agents instructed NBA Draft prospects not to work out with the Pistons. There are many reasons to believe the same dilemma would be reflected in the NBA Free Agency.

It's also common to see struggling teams having to overpay to lure in free agents. Coming to a short-term agreement with Harris without damaging their cap space is a big victory for the Pistons. Detroit currently has about $26.5 million worth of cap space to sign other available players.

Harris had family still living in Michigan before signing this deal. He also had some of his career's best seasons as the Pistons' go-to scoring option. That significant history and faith in the franchise direction worked in the favor of both sides in getting this deal done.

Pistons needed spacing and scoring help

Langdon has consistently emphasized Detroit's need to add shooting to the roster. This has been a plaguing issue throughout the Troy Weaver era as the front office rarely added sustainable pieces to provide better spacing and distance scoring.

The Pistons finished as one of the league's worst in three-point shooting last season averaging 35% as a team. Injuries and a lack of depth limited Detroit's ability to grow as shooters throughout the year.

Harris shot 35.3% from three last season but offers the ability to score in various ways. While the Pistons should not rely on him as a primary scorer, his scoring versatility can do wonders for this roster. Harris can score off the dribble and can take advantage of his 6'8 225-pound strength in the post.

Harris provides improved veteran and forward presence

Former general manager Troy Weaver neglected the ability to add youthful wing depth to this roster. Last season featured Bojan Bogdanovic and Simone Fontecchio who were both injured and missed a lot of playing time. Forward Ausar Thompson was also a big piece of the frontcourt but was limited offensively due to his inability to shoot.

The 13-year veteran now adds a veteran presence to the frontcourt with Fontecchio and newly traded for swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Each can be a formidable catch-and-shoot threat when franchise point guard Cade Cunningham is doubled and dishing to an open shooter.

Fontecchio averaged 53% last season when shooting three-pointers from the corner. Harris shot 40% from corner triples with the Sixers and Hardaway Jr. averaged 39% from the corner with the Dallas Mavericks. This should be a tremendous upgrade to help Cunningham who averaged 7.5 assists last season.

Final Grade: B+