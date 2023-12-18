The Seattle Kraken begin a four-game road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Seattle Kraken begin a four-game road trip as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken enters the game sitting at 10-14-8 on the year. They have struggled as of late, losing nine of their last 11 games. Last time out they played the Los Angeles Kings. Adam Larsson got the Kraken on the board first, but the Kings would respond, and it would be tied at one after the first. In the second, Anze Kopitar scored to make it 2-1, but with just 2:29 left in the regulation, Oliver Bjorkstrand would tie it up on the power play. After a scoreless overtime, the Kings would come away with a nine-round shootout victory, taking a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 17-8-4 on the year and faced the Blue the last time out. It was their first game without their star goaltender Jake Oettinger. Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea score in the first to give the Stars the lead. The Blues would score on the power play though, but the Stars would lead 2-1 going into the second. In the second period, the Blues scored twice, giving them the lead in the third, but the Stars tied it again on an Evgenii Dadonov goal. That would force overtime, where Colton Parayko sent the Blues fans home happy with a goal just 37 seconds into the extra period.

Why The Kraken Will Win

The Kraken have struggled to score this year, sitting 28th in the NHL with just 2.69 goals per game. The Kraken are led this year by Jared McCann in terms of goal-scoring. He enters the game with 14 goals and 6 assists. His 14 goals lead the team while his 20 points are tied for third. McCann has also been the primary scorer in the power play this year. He has six power-play goals and two assists on the year when man-up. Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand is tied for the team lead in points and second on the team in goals. He has ten goals this year while also having 15 assists, good for 25 points. Bjrokstrand has also been solid on the power play, coming in with three power-play goals and seven assists.

The Kraken also gets a lot of help scoring from the blue line. Vince Dunn is tied for the team lead in points this year while leading the team in assists. He has just four goals this year but has amassed 21 assists on the season. He has been solid on the power play as well with two goals and eight assists. Still, his pushing of the pace into offense has caused some issues. Dunn has a minus-ten rating this year. Further, he also leads the team in penalty minutes. Rounding out the top scorers is Eeli Tolvanen. He right goals and 12 assists this year, tying him for third on the team with 20 points.

On the power play, Seattle sits 16th in the NHL with 21 power-play goals and a 21.4 percent conversion rate. Still, they have struggled when on the penalty kill, sitting 22nd in the NHL with a 77.8 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Joey Daccord in goal tonight for the Kraken. Daccord is 5-5-7 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Last time out it was another overtime loss, as he allowed just two goals on 38 shots, but fell in a shootout with the Los Angeles Kings. In his last four games, Daccord had allowed just five goals on 109 shots but is just 2-1-1 in those games

Why The Stars Will Win

Dallas comes in as one of the better-scoring teams in the NHL. They are scoring 3.48 goals per game, good for sixth in the NHL. The Stars are led by Joe Pavelski. He comes into the game with a team-leading 13 goals. He also has 14 assists giving Pavelski a team-leading 27 points. Pavelski also leads the team with seven power-play goals this year and two power-play assists. In the last three games in which he has scored a power-play goal, the Stars have won. Joining Pavelski with 27 points this year is Jason Robertson. Robertson leads the team with 18 assists but also has nine goals. Like Pavelski, he has been solid on the power play, with three goals and eight assists.

Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment sit tied for second on the team in goals this year. Hintz has ten goals and 15 assists, placing him second on the team in points this year. Marchment had ten goals with ten assists, giving him 20 points this year. That is good for seventh on the team as Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene, and defenseman Miro Heiskaen also all come in with over 20 points on the year.

On the power play, the Stars are seventh in the NHL in power play conversion. They have scored 21 times when having the man advantage, converting 24.4 percent of the time. They have also been great on the penalty kill, sitting fourth in the NHL with an 86.2 percent success rate.

Scott Wedgewood will be getting the start in goal tonight with Jake Oettinger out. Wedgewood is 6-1-2 on the year with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. In his last three starts, he has given up four goals in each of them, while 1-0-2 in those games.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Star's offense is what carries them. Scoring 3.48 goals per game this year, the Stars normally can outshoot and out-score their opponents. As of late, that has not been as consistent though, with having two games in the last two weeks where they scored one or fewer goals. Still, they have three games in that period in which they scored five or more. While the Kraken do not score a lot, they will get opportunities in this one with Scott Wedgewood in goal. That will be enough to keep it close. So while it is tempting to take the plus money laying 1.5 with the Stars, taking them on the money line is the better option. To boost the odds, consider adding over 4.5 goals to the mix.

