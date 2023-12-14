Could the Seattle Kraken make a trade to salvage their season?

The Seattle Kraken made the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and even defeated the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round. They came within a single win of the Western Conference Final, in fact. Seattle did all of that while not having a clear-cut bona fide star on their roster.

Expectations were high for the Kraken entering the 2023-24 NHL season. Seattle certainly held themselves up to a higher standard. They wanted a return to playoff hockey in 2024 and replenished their lost depth in order to make a run at it. However, things haven't gone to plan.

The Kraken currently hold a record of 9-14-7. They find themselves in sixth place in the Pacific Division, ahead of the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. Calling this start to the season a disappointment would be an understatement.

There is a silver lining, though. Seattle is only three points back of the Arizona Coyotes for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. With the right moves, they could turn this thing around. So, with that in mind, here are three Seattle Kraken trade targets fans should keep their eyes on.

Jake Allen could help in goal

Seattle has long had an issue with their goaltending. They have never really received solid, consistent play in between the pipes. So far this season, this has mostly remained the same. Joey Daccord has been fine, playing to a .902 save percentage through 16 games. Philipp Grubauer, though, has an .884 mark in 17 games this season.

The Kraken need a goaltender and preferably one that won't cost them an arm and a leg. Montreal Canadiens puck-stopper Jake Allen is certainly an option in play. In 11 games this year, the 2019 Stanley Cup champion has a .901 save percentage.

Allen usually sees his save percentage sit above the .900 mark. In fact, last season was the first year in which it was below that total. The 33-year-old isn't too far removed from posting an outstanding .927 save percentage in 24 games in 2019-20.

The Canadiens are likely open to moving a goalie. Especially after they recently extended Quebec native Sam Montembeault. Allen probably won't play to his 2019-20 form, but he represents an upgrade over Grubauer. And he could be the first piece in turning Seattle's season around.

Anthony Mantha needs a change of scenery

When the Washington Capitals acquired Anthony Mantha in 2021, they hoped he could aid them in their run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mantha had a respectable track record with the Detroit Red Wings. Giving him a better supporting cast should allow the Quebec native to truly thrive.

Unfortunately, things haven't worked out. Mantha has not replicated the 30-40 point production he had in Hockeytown. Now, with his contract expiring this summer, the 29-year-old could find himself on the move.

Mantha has seven goals on the year in 21 games. And he has shown he can score anywhere between 15-25 goals in a season. The Kraken could take a chance on the former first-round pick and see if he can rediscover his game.

Seattle had success with Eeli Tolvanen after claiming him on waivers last season. Perhaps Anthony Mantha can be the team's next successful reclamation project and help the Kraken push their way back up the Western Conference standings.

Anthony Duclair has a solid track record

Finally, Quebec native Anthony Duclair could be an interesting option for Seattle. Duclair, a former third-round pick, has played around the league a bit throughout his career. In fact, the San Jose Sharks represent his seventh career team.

This season, Duclair has six goals and 11 points in 26 games. These certainly aren't eye-popping numbers, but he does have a solid track record over the last few seasons. He scored 31 goals in 2021-22 with the Florida Panthers, for instance. While he did miss time with injury in 2022-23, he did play well during Florida's run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Duclair isn't necessarily a reclamation project. Rather, he's a reliable veteran option who can provide offense in the right situation. Seattle needs offense, and the Quebec native could fit in well. The Kraken should make Anthony Duclair one of their top trade targets if they decide to add to their roster this season.