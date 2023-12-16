Jake Oettinger won't play on Saturday.

The Dallas Stars earned a thrilling comeback win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, but it may have come at the cost of star goaltender Jake Oettinger.

The 24-year-old left the contest with eight minutes remaining in the first period and did not return. Stars coach Pete DeBoer has already ruled out the starter for Saturday's game in St. Louis.

“Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer said Jake Oettinger will not travel to STL with the Stars,” reported Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday. “More tests needed to determine severity of injury.”

Oettinger surrendered two goals on the first two shots of the game; Travis Hamonic beat him 76 seconds into the contest, and Drake Batherson scored his ninth of the campaign to make it 2-0 less than two minutes later.

Shortly after, the young American extended his right pad to the post before flagging down an official to call a timeout. He skated to the tunnel and did not return.

In a relief appearance, backup Scott Wedgewood stopped 25-of-27 shots and improved to 6-1-1 as the Stars erased a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4.

“It’s just a tough situation,” Wedgewood said after the game, confirming that he thought Oettinger needed an equipment adjustment when he skated to the bench. “That’s what they pay me for, I guess.”

“We’re all real comfortable with him taking this and running with this if he needs to for a little while,” DeBoer admitted regarding his veteran backup goalie, per The Associated Press.

Ottawa streak snapped

Coming into Friday's game, the Senators had been 9-0-0 in 2023-24 when leading after two periods. That undefeated streak is no more after Miro Heiskanen and Matt Duchene scored just 44 seconds apart in the third period to secure the victory.

Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley also lit the lamp for Dallas. The Sens were shorthanded in the game, with Vladimir Tarasenko missing his first contest of the year for personal reasons.

“We played 10 forwards most of the game, which was tough on a back-to-back,” Batherson admitted after recording his second two-goal game of the year. “You’ve got to be awake on the bench. You’ve got to make sure who’s going, calling your guys.”

Without Jake Oettinger, the Stars will head to St. Louis for a date with the Blues on Saturday night. The Senators are in Las Vegas to play the Golden Knights on Sunday as they continue a five-game road trip.