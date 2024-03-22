Kylian Mbappe's lighthearted remark about Lionel Messi being a “son of a b*tch” after Argentina's World Cup victory over France in 2022 provides a fascinating glimpse into the camaraderie and competitive spirit among football's elite. According to former PSG star Javier Pastore, Mbappe commented in jest while reflecting on Argentina's triumph despite his remarkable hat-trick for Les Bleus in the final. Pastore recounted the incident, revealing that he had visited the PSG dressing room months after the World Cup showdown and conversed with Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar.
In an interview with La Nacion, Pastore shared Mbappe's humorous reaction to Argentina's World Cup win, stating, “I congratulated him on the World Cup, and he told me: ‘Noooo, this son of a bitch Messi who beat us in the World Cup…'” The anecdote highlights the banter and mutual respect between Mbappe and Messi, showcasing the playful rapport among top footballers off the pitch.
Pastore praised Mbappe's mentality, drawing parallels between the young French forward and footballing icons Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He remarked, “He has an incredible mentality. I know him very well. I have a very nice relationship with him, and he is a winner. He competes 100 percent.” Pastore emphasized Mbappe's focus and determination, qualities reminiscent of the legendary duo Messi and Ronaldo, who have set the standard for sports excellence.
The Argentine ex-footballer lauded Mbappe's seriousness and dedication at such a young age, noting, “In new generations, it is very difficult to find the concentration and seriousness that Kylian has.” He further highlighted Mbappe's unwavering commitment to success: “Kylian is always focused and willing to give more, and that always surprised me.” Pastore's admiration for Mbappe's mindset underscores the French star's exceptional talent and maturity on and off the field.
As Mbappe prepares for a potential move to Real Madrid, his impending departure from PSG marks the end of an era for the Parisian club. While Messi embarked on a new chapter in his career with Inter Miami, Mbappe's anticipated transfer to Real Madrid signifies a significant shift in the footballing landscape. The 25-year-old forward's decision to leave PSG after the expiry of his contract reflects his ambition to pursue new challenges and achieve further success at the highest level.
With Mbappe's imminent move to Real Madrid dominating headlines, the footballing world eagerly anticipates his next chapter in Spain. As one of the most coveted talents in world football, Mbappe's transfer saga has captured the imagination of fans and pundits alike. His potential arrival at Real Madrid adds a new dimension to an already star-studded lineup, setting the stage for an exciting new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.
In conclusion, Mbappe's playful exchange with Messi following Argentina's World Cup triumph offers a glimpse into the camaraderie and competitive spirit that define the football world. With his impending move to Real Madrid, Mbappe's journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying his status as one of the sport's brightest stars. As he embarks on the next phase of his career, Mbappe's unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that his legacy in the game will endure for years.