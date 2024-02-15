Lionel Messi's journey to World Cup glory is set to be immortalized in the upcoming documentary, 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend'

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi‘s journey to World Cup glory is set to be immortalized in the upcoming documentary, ‘Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend', reported by GOAL. The documentary, scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2024, will be a four-part series capturing Messi's remarkable career leading up to Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign.

Following his pivotal role in securing Argentina's World Cup victory against France, Messi's global standing reached unprecedented heights. The documentary, produced by Apple TV+, promises an in-depth exploration of Messi's time with the national team, featuring personal interviews with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Viewers can catch ‘Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' on Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app across more than 100 countries and regions. The streaming service can be accessed on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast on Google TV, and gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. The subscription is priced at $6.99 a month in the US and £6.99 a month in the UK.

The documentary's teaser trailer, offering a glimpse into Lionel Messi's reflections on his journey from his initial matches in Argentina colors to being crowned a World Cup champion, is available for viewers to preview. The series will include insights from Messi's teammates, coaches, rivals, and commentators, providing a comprehensive narrative of his rise to legendary status.

‘Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' follows the success of ‘Messi Meets America' and reinforces Apple TV's commitment to showcasing the iconic footballer's experiences, making it a must-watch for fans eager to delve into the intimate details of Messi's historic World Cup achievement.

