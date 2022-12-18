By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had everything, including Lionel Messi finally securing his coveted World Cup victory. After France clawed back from a 2-0 deficit, Messi and Kylian Mbappe both added to their goalscoring tallies in extra time. Amid some insane play, including Raphael Varane’s butt enabling Argentina to remain onside, Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the game in the 109th minute. When things looked grim for France once again, a handball inside the box rewarded Kylian Mbappe with a penalty kick, which he tucked away cleanly to complete his hat-trick.

In the end, the game was decided in penalty shootouts, where Lionel Messi and Argentina emerged as champions. Lionel Messi has played 17 years and over 170 games for Argentina in his international career, culminating in the World Cup victory at the age of 35.

Have a look at all the madness that ensued during the second half of Argentina and France’s extra-time thriller in the World cup Final, featuring plenty of madness from Messi and Mbappe.

While Lionel Messi and Argentina thought briefly they had put the game back in their favor, France answered swiftly with the penalty goal.

Mbappe became the second man in history to record a hat-trick in a World Cup final as this game is set for a penalty shootout to determine its winner.

Both Messi and Mbappe stepped up and delivered flawless penalties for their countries, beating Hugo Lloris and Emiliano Martinez, respectively. It was a memorable performance from both players, but in the end, Argentina came out on top, converting on all four of their penalties, while France hit just two of their four from the spot.