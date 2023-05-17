Kylie Jenner’s rumored romance with heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has been causing quite a stir among fans for months, and now we’re getting a glimpse into how her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, feels about their relationship. Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, isn’t exactly thrilled about her new love interest. However, despite any personal feelings, the former couple is said to be maintaining a cordial relationship, according to an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Currently, Jenner and Scott are focusing on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be for their children. The source revealed that Jenner and Chalamet are casually seeing each other but are trying to keep their relationship low-key.

The on-again, off-again relationship between Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 32, has been a topic of discussion for years. They first got together in 2017, briefly separated in 2019, reconciled in 2020, and called it off again in January of this year.

Jenner’s connection with Timothée Chalamet reportedly began in January, with eventual confirmation last month. However, insiders suggest that their romance is not yet serious and they are taking things casually.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the source, Chalamet appreciates Jenner’s hands-on approach to motherhood and her confidence as a successful entrepreneur. He finds her incredibly beautiful and enjoys getting to know her better.

Interestingly, Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner, who is friends with Chalamet, played a role in bringing the couple together. The source mentioned that their mutual connection made it easy for Chalamet to integrate into Kylie’s life.

As the world continues to speculate about Jenner and Chalamet’s budding romance, it seems that both Jenner and Scott are prioritizing their children while navigating the complexities of their own personal lives. Only time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for all parties involved.