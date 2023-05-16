Houston Astros got an exciting pre-game boost on Monday as they were treated to a special preview of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Utopia, right in their locker room. The rapper, who hails from Houston, played his new project for the team to get them fired up before their game against the Chicago Cubs, TMZ shares.

Travis Scott says his album "UTOPIA" is dropping soon, it just needs to be mastered He played it for the entire Houston Astros baseball team pic.twitter.com/kBpGx0tI19 — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 15, 2023

It has been five years since Scott released his acclaimed album Astroworld, and fans have eagerly awaited his next musical offering. Utopia has been the subject of rumors since 2021, but its release was delayed following a tragic incident at Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where a crowd crush resulted in the loss of 10 lives. However, Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone announced earlier this year that a new Travis Scott album was expected to arrive in June, and the rapper is also set to perform at Rolling Loud in July.

As the guest of honor, Travis Scott took the opportunity to motivate the Astros by playing tracks from Utopia over the speakers in the locker room. He expressed his desire to ensure the team was in the right mindset for the game, saying, “I had to come here to play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get them right for the game.”

While the album preview provided a musical boost, Scott acknowledged that there is still work to be done before Utopia is ready for release. He mentioned that they need to “finish the master,” suggesting that final touches are being made to ensure the album meets his artistic vision.