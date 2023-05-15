Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest reality show stars and is also a successful entrepreneur. She is known for being part of a reality show called Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Given Jenner’s success have you ever wondered how a big time celebrity star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kylie Jenner’s former $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

During the same year she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott, Scott and Jenner would go on to buy a home together in Los Angeles. The purchase made the couple shell out $13.5 million.

Fast forward to 2022, Scott was accused of cheating on Jenner. However, the rapper ultimately denied those accusations. Nevertheless, around the same time, the couple decided to list the Los Angeles home in the market for about $21.9 million.

Here are some photos of Kylie Jenner’s former $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 1971, the home was rebuilt in 2016. Jenner’s $22 million estate includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features tall glass doors, a modern kitchen, a decent dining area, a glam room, a billiards pool table, a movie theater, a family room, a wet bar, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom that features a balcony and a tub with a flatscreen TV.

Jenner and her family probably didn’t have any problems enjoying the outdoors with this property. The mansion’s backyard includes an outdoor dining area, well-maintained gardens, a swimming pool, an outdoor barbecue grilling station, and many others.

Moreover, the location is also ideal for a variety of reasons. The property allows the homeowner to have breathtaking views of the city and canyon. In addition to this, the location is also just a stone throw away from various establishments in Beverly Hills in terms of shopping stores and restaurants.

Jenner is one of the most successful celebrities today. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Aside from the $22 million home, Jenner also has other properties including a $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills, a custom vacation home in Madison Club, a $15 million vacant property, and a Hidden Hills estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has a net worth of around $750 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kylie Jenner’s $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.